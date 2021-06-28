XLM Price Prediction: Stellar could rally 10% if it can breach this critical level

- XLM price performance shows the lack of buyers, which has kept it from reclaiming range low at $0.274.
- A decisive 4-hour candlestick close above $0.274 will signal the start of an uptrend.
- If Stellar sets up a lower low at $0.228, a bearish scenario might come into play.
XLM price has been on a downtrend since May 23. Any attempts to move above the midpoint of the range have been unsuccessful. Moreover, the recent crash between June 20 and 23 pushed it below the lower end of its trading range, painting a bearish picture.
After a minor upswing, Stellar is now taking a jab at an uptrend if it can reclaim a crucial resistance level.
XLM price struggles to climb
XLM price has been on a continuous downtrend since June 3. In fact, Stellar has not produced any higher highs since May 16, which paints a rough idea of how investors view Stellar from an investment standpoint.
Regardless of the lack of optimism around XLM price, a decisive 4-hour candlestick close above the range low at $0.274 will signal a resurgence of bullish momentum. In such a case, Stellar bulls might push the remittance token toward the immediate resistance level at $0.286.
Following a breach of his supply level, if the buying pressure persists, XLM price might tag $0.303, a swing high set up on June 21.
Such a development would allow XLM price to take a jab at breaking the downtrend and kick-start an uptrend. If the buyers manage to set up a swing high above $0.303, it will attract the sidelined investors to jump on the bandwagon, invoking large bid orders. Such a turn of events might hold the key to push the remittance token to $0.352, roughly 28% from the range low.
XLM/USDT 4-hour chart
On the other hand, a failure to climb above the range low at $0.274 will indicate the sellers are still plaguing the market. In such a case, investors can expect XLM price to retest the swing low at $0.228 set up on June 26.
A breakdown of $0.228 will invalidate the bullish thesis and kick-start a 13% downswing to $0.199.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
