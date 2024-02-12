Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Shiba Inu, Ripple & Bitcoin – European Wrap 12 February

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB primed for 10% rally
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price has been on a downtrend for the last two months. However, the recent slowdown and sideways movement have led to a positive development that forecasts SHIB is likely to move higher.
Shiba Inu price shed 32% between December 17, 2023, and January 3, 2024. Connecting the lower highs formed during that down move traces a declining trend line, which serves as a dynamic resistance level.
XRP price dips marginally amid progress in SEC v. Ripple lawsuit's discovery phase
XRP price climbed 3.70% in the past week and declined slightly on Monday as the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit entered its final week of the discovery phase. The Court granted Ripple’s request for extension of remedies-related discovery deadline from February 12 to 20.
The payment remittance firm is likely compiling its financial statements and institutional sales contracts for the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), this week. The payment giant’s lawyers previously stated that the SEC’s request for information is burdensome and Ripple needs time to compile the information.
Week Ahead: Bitcoin inches closer to $50,000, altcoins likely to explode
This week’s outlook is relatively stable, without any major events that could influence the markets. Bitcoin price is hovering around $48,000, with many users anticipating a retest of the $50,000 psychological level soon. Some, however, believe that the BTC could slide lower.
The United States acting president, Joe Biden, posted an image of himself with glowing red eyes on X (formerly Twitter), on Monday. This move from Biden has left investors confused. While some have interpreted the image as a comment on the Superbowl being rigged, the Crypto Twitter community thought it was to do with Bitcoin.
Just like we drew it up. pic.twitter.com/9NBvc5nVZE— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 12, 2024
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Near Protocol Price Forecast: NEAR kicks starts its 100% bounce
Near Protocol price has shown clear signs of flipping the $2.70 resistance level into a support floor. This development confirms interest from sidelined buyers, willing to accumulate NEAR. This bounce is most likely going to lead to massive gains in the next few weeks.
Cosmos price likely to bounce 10% as ATOM overcomes key resistance
Cosmos rallied 23% from $8.35 to set a local top at $10.94 on January 12. The breach from the ongoing consolidation suggests ATOM is likely going to climb and set up a higher high, kickstarting the uptrend.
Dogecoin price eyes double digit gains as DOGE bulls make a comeback
Dogecoin price has been consolidating for a few weeks now with no directional bias in sight. But the recent move to the upside is likely going to attract traders to DOGE as the altcoin looks primed for a rally.
Worldcoin price eyes 20% rally in anticipation of AI giant Nvidia’s earnings
Worldcoin has been on an up-only trend for the last five days and shows no signs of stopping. However, there might be a bit of a slowdown as WLD approaches a key breakout level that could further propel it.
Bitcoin: BTC targets $52,000, will New Moon trigger a pullback first?
Bitcoin (BTC) price action is showing strength and volatility after seven weeks of consolidation. The current weekly BTC candlestick has already registered a 9.30% gain and is likely to close on a positive note.