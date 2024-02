The AI narrative due to Nvidia earnings is still in play: The tokens in question include Bitsensor (TAO) and Worldcoin (WLD), who are leading the AI pack. Other AI-related crypto tokens include Fetch.ai (FET), Render (RNDR), Arkham (ARKM), SingularityNET (AGIX), Ocean Protocol (OCEAN), iExec RLC (RLC) and so on.

Bitcoin supporters started this trend of using glowing eyes as their profile picture back in 2020. MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor still has a similar profile on X. Some analysts on the social media platform speculated if this will mark the cycle top for Bitcoin price.

The United States acting president, Joe Biden, posted an image of himself with glowing red eyes on X (formerly Twitter), on Monday. This move from Biden has left investors confused. While some have interpreted the image as a comment on the Superbowl being rigged, the Crypto Twitter community thought it was to do with Bitcoin.

This week’s outlook is relatively stable, without any major events that could influence the markets. Bitcoin price is hovering around $48,000, with many users anticipating a retest of the $50,000 psychological level soon. Some, however, believe that the BTC could slide lower.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.