The crypto strategist Smart Contracter accurately called the bottom of Bitcoin and Ethereum during the 2018 bear market. The analyst is now back with his prediction for the two largest cryptocurrencies and believes BTC and ETH are close to their cycle low.

Influencers that target financial investors, popularly known as “finfleuncers”, now risk five years of jail time if they break laws on financial advice in Australia. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) says that influencers may need a license to give advice on investments. A survey conducted by ASIC revealed that 33% of investors between 18 and 21 years of age follow finfluencers. The survey revealed that the behavior of 64% of young people in Australia is influenced by influencers and their endorsements.

Ripple price trades in territory unseen since January of 2021. On Wednesday, the bulls are treading on thin ice as they have established a primitive level of support in the $0.31 zone. Currently, the bullish retaliation is not enough to justify a countertrend scalp. Analyzing the decline from last week's trade setup, the bears have printed an anticipated impulse wave down. However, the technicals suggest the downfall may not be over as the retracements within each decline do not bestow enough bullish signals to label the downtrend over.

