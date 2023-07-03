Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Polygon, Bitcoin & COIN — Asian Wrap 04 July

Coinbase enjoyed the benefits from the relentless attempts of the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) to make the spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) a reality. Although the CBOE's first attempt at aquiring regulatory approval for Bitcoin ETF failed, the market remains hopeful that their second attempt will be successful. According to a research note by asset manager Bernstein the probability the CBOE will be successful is high, although buy in from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) cannot be assured.

Bitcoin (BTC) price has started the week on a good note as bulls push to break into a crucial zone. However, the absence of a proper catalyst delays the attempted venture as buyers show exhaustion. The optimism from the king of crypto has Ethereum (ETH) price ablaze while Ripple (XRP) price continues to confuse traders as it is among those altcoins that have failed to benefit from the flagship crypto’s overspills.

MATIC price is still hanging around the June lows, noting recovery but not spectacular enough to call it a rally. This is, at the moment, quite necessary for the L2 token since the failure to do so could have a significant impact on the investors. Interestingly, Bitcoin price breaching $31,000 may not be of a lot of help here.

