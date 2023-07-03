Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC makes modest leap above $31,000

- Bitcoin price remains promising into the new week, toned by a modest foray above $31,000.
- Ethereum price eyes the zone above $2,000 as correlation with the flagship crypto continues.
- Ripple price eyes a deepening correction unless buyer momentum raises XRP above $0.491.
Bitcoin (BTC) price has started the week on a good note as bulls push to break into a crucial zone. However, the absence of a proper catalyst delays the attempted venture as buyers show exhaustion. The optimism from the king of crypto has Ethereum (ETH) price ablaze while Ripple (XRP) price continues to confuse traders as it is among those altcoins that have failed to benefit from the flagship crypto’s overspills.
Also Read: Will Bitcoin price face negative effects from Federal Reserve’s two rate hikes?
Bitcoin price makes a modest foray above $31,000
Bitcoin (BTC) price is trading with a bullish bias, up almost 5% since the new week started. The king of crypto has taken a subtle step above the $31,000 level, pointing to a growing buying activity. The price action since June 15 has led to the appearance of a bullish flag pattern.
The pattern has probably completed considering that Bitcoin price has broken out of the containing trend lines in the direction of the prevailing trend (bullish). A decisive break above the June 23 high of $31,458, however, would provide cast-iron confirmation of the pattern’s activation. Decisive would mean a long green candle breaking above the confirmation level and then closing near its high or a break by three green candles in a row.
The target of the flag is estimated by measuring the length of the pole and extending it in the direction of the breakout. A common stop level is just outside the flag on the opposite side of the breakout.
Based on this estimation, Bitcoin price could rally 24% in the long term toward the $40,000 level. Meanwhile, experts anticipate a strong upward trend, with conservative investors speculating a breach of the $35,000 area. Another possible target lies at $33,650, the 61.8% extrapolation of the flagpole higher.
silver cross + CME gap - Maio 2022 entre $ 35K / $36 K. pic.twitter.com/AgED04X9Hh— 6.25BTC ⚡♂️ (@3_125BTC) July 3, 2023
Optimism is bolstered by a positive assessment of the probabilities that the major financial institutions seeking regulatory approval for a Bitcoin Exchange Traded Fund (ETF).
will be successful, according to $650 billion asset manager Bernstein, who said the US SEC will likely approve a spot Bitcoin, in a recent note.
BTC/USDT 1-Day Chart
Conversely, early profit-taking could cut the rally short, sending Bitcoin price back into the fold of the flag pattern. In a dire case, BTC could lose the support offered by the lower boundary of the flag at $29,578 before a possible trend reversal.
Also Read: Bitcoin options strategy: How to trade July’s Q2 earnings
Ethereum price eyes $2,000 amid positive correlation with BTC
Ethereum (ETH) price is on a course north, joyriding the Bitcoin rally. A sustained uptrend could see the largest altcoin by market capitalization cross into the $2,000 zone. The PoS token is up almost 10% from the June 29 correction, with signs of a continued ascent as technical indicators communicate optimism.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) faces north, suggesting rising momentum. Similarly, the Awesome Oscillators (AO) are above the midline with deep green histograms, further adding credence to the upside.
An increase in buying pressure from the current level could see the Ethereum price rise around 2%, crossing into the $2,000 zone. In a highly bullish case, ETH could reprint the mid-April highs around $2,120, denoting a 7.95% ascent from the current price.
ETH/USDT 1-Day Chart
Conversely, a rejection from the $2,000 level could send Ethereum price back to the 50- and 100-day EMA at $1,842 or $1,809, respectively. In the dire case, ETH could tag the 200-day EMA at $1,747, constituting a 10% downswing.
Also Read: Ethereum eyes $2,000 target as institutional investors pour capital into ETH funds
Ripple price could breach $0.491 unless buying momentum wanes
Ripple (XRP) price has regained momentum after a successful flip above the 50-day EMA at $0.485. The remittance token is up around 5% since the beginning of the new month as bulls push to breach the $0.491 resistance level.
An increase in buying pressure could facilitate the 0.61% climb, clearing the hurdle for the remittance token’s foray above $0.500. A sustained bullish momentum could propel XRP up 10% from the current level to tag the $0.542 hurdle.
This optimistic outlook draws support from the up-moving RSI and green-flashing AO histograms, suggesting increasing buying activity among XRP bulls.
XRP/USDT 1-Day Chart
On the other hand, day traders looking to make a quick profit could interrupt the rally by selling XRP at its current market value. The ensuing selling pressure could send Ripple price back under the foothold of the 100-day EMA at $0.472 or lower, below the 200-day EMA at $0.456.
Failure by the bulls to leverage these buyer congestion zones could see Ripple price head lower, breaking below $0.450 and approaching the $0.420 support level.
Notice that the AO is still negative while the RSI is under 50, suggesting bears still have a grip on XRP.
Also Read: Pro-XRP attorney John Deaton says SEC Chairman Gary Gensler could resign
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Litecoin price holds above $100 even as on-chain metrics suggest downturn ahead
Litecoin network’s on-chain metrics signaled a bullish turn in LTC price last week, pushing its price up to a monthly high of $114.95 on Monday, but the altcoin might be on the cusp of a correction as some indicators have flipped bearish over the weekend.
Pro-XRP attorney John Deaton says SEC Chairman Gary Gensler could resign
John Deaton, a pro-XRP attorney, addressed the rumors of SEC Chairman Gary Gensler’s resignation from the agency. While word of Gensler’s resignation is just a rumor which turned to be false, Deaton says there is a likelihood that the SEC Chair resigns soon for political reasons.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE to explode soon
Dogecoin price has been on a downtrend for almost three months, but technical indicators suggest this could change soon. A breakout on June 30 shows that DOGE is ready for a rally. A decisive breakdown of the $0.0631 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis for DOGE.
Will Bitcoin price face negative effects from Federal Reserve’s two rate hikes?
Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to move sideways for the eleventh day, confusing short-term traders. Despite the Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) mania, the big crypto continues to remain lull.
Top 3 altcoins to buy for next alt season: PEPE, OP, BNB
With Bitcoin consolidating between $31,200 and $29,700, capital seems to be flowing to altcoins. As a result, some altcoins have shot up explosively. Bitcoin Cash (BCH), for example, has rallied 33%, Compound (COMP) has inflated by 48%, and Litecoin by 15%. But here are a few other altcoins that show promise of an incoming rally.