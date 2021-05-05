Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Matic, Binance Coin & Ethereum Classic — Asian Wrap 05 May

MATIC Price Prediction: Polygon correction near completion, primed for a rebound

MATIC price decline since the April 29 high at $0.946 has taken a corrective form, and it is near completion, touching the trough of the rising wedge pattern at $0.675. Volume profile does not reveal an eager desire to liquidate or cut holdings.





Binance Coin Price Analysis: BNB poised for a 35% upswing

Binance Coin price testing symmetrical triangle breakout during weak day. Daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) now displays a bearish momentum divergence. BNB market capitalization briefly crosses $100 billion milestone, joining Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Ethereum Classic Price Forecast: ETC explodes to new record highs

Ethereum Classic price is up 39% this week at the time of writing and is inching towards the 161.8% Fibonacci extension of the 2018 bear market. Due to the extended condition, price progress will be limited in the short term with a high probability consolidation.