Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Litecoin, Binance & Aelf – Asian Wrap 11 Sep

Litecoin Price Analysis: Price movement remains sluggish, despite high network activity

Despite the recent drop in prices, Litecoin's (LTC) network activity has continued to be significantly high. Data by Santiment shows that Litecoin has witnessed a three-month high in address activity divergence when compared to its current price level.

Binance Coin Forecast: BNB aims for new yearly highs, report shows BNB is undervalued

Binance Coin, the official digital coin of the largest cryptocurrency exchange by reported daily volume and number of users, Binance is on a gradual retreat from the 1-hour timeframe. Following the recent break above $25, BNB trades at $23.24 while hunting for support, preferably above $22.

Aelf Market Update: SashimiSwap shoots up ELF by >140%

Aelf has caused quite a stir by jumping up by more than 140% this Thursday. The real catalyst behind this growth appears to be SasimiSwap, Aelf’s version of the infamous SushiSwap. Back on August 28, Aelf released AESwap, a decentralized trading platform and its first DeFi project. On September 9, AESwap launched SashimiSwap, its version of SushiSwap.