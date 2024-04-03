Jito (JTO) price has shown resilience despite Bitcoin’s (BTC) recent drawdown. This development shows buyers are flocking toward JTO and that the altcoin is ready to fly.

Jito price action between December 9 and March 31 created a bullish pattern known as cup-and-handle. This technical setup contains a rounded bottom known as the cup and is often followed by a small retracement or consolidation termed the handle. JTO formed the cup between December 9 and March 16 and the consolidation that ensued for the following two weeks created the handle.

Ripple (XRP) price declined to $0.56 on Wednesday, the lowest level in two weeks, as traders awaited further developments in the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple. The next key deadline in the legal battle is April 22, when Ripple is expected to file its response to the SEC’s remedies-related brief.

Meanwhile, the recent decline in XRP’s price has caused traders to realize more than $25 million in losses in the past two days.

Binance Chain, in a strategic move, announced on Tuesday a meme coin competition with prizes of up to $1 million to encourage developers to create new meme projects on its blockchain. Amid the move from the third-largest blockchain, the meme coin market is beginning to post a few green candles after Bitcoin's price drop saw most of them lose steam.