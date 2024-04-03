- Jito price action over the past four months has set up a cup-and-handle pattern.
- This setup forecasts a 55% rise to $6.05, and the recent move confirmed the breakout.
- A breakdown of the $3.86 support level would invalidate JTO’s bullish outlook.
Jito (JTO) price has shown resilience despite Bitcoin’s (BTC) recent drawdown. This development shows buyers are flocking toward JTO and that the altcoin is ready to fly.
Also read: Jito price could hit $6 as JTO coils up inside this bullish pattern
Jito price eyes a lift-off
Jito price action between December 9 and March 31 created a bullish pattern known as cup-and-handle. This technical setup contains a rounded bottom known as the cup and is often followed by a small retracement or consolidation termed the handle. JTO formed the cup between December 9 and March 16 and the consolidation that ensued for the following two weeks created the handle.
A trend line drawn connecting the cup and the handle’s peaks forms a resistance level and is key for tracking a breakout. For JTO, this horizontal level at $3.86 was breached on March 31. Due to Bitcoin’s recent correction, Jito price retested the neckline as a support floor, confirming the breakout.
From a technical perspective, Jito price is set to rally higher.
The target for the cup-and-handle pattern is obtained by measuring the 55% distance between the cup’s right peak and its bottom. Adding this distance to the breakout point or neckline reveals a target of $6.05.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is recovering from under the overbought zone. While this would be alarming in a normal scenario, in bull runs, RSI tends to stay overbought for prolonged time.
JTO/USDT 1-day chart
While Jito price shows clear bullish signs, the outlook could change quickly if Bitcoin price continues its descent. In such a case, if JTO produces a decisive daily close below $3.86 it would invalidate the cup-and-handle forecasts. This development could see JTO crash 26% to $2.85.
Also read: US Dollar strength could be one of the reasons why Bitcoin could crash more
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Outlook: Markets may not see a new BTC ATH pre-halving unless $69K breaks
Bitcoin (BTC) price is drawing further away from the $69,000 threshold, which is a critical level as it barred the upside potential for the pioneer cryptocurrency for years. There is concern, however, as the BTC RSI idnciator is at levels last seen in January.
FET, AGIX, OCEAN prices drop as ASI Governance votes start for first of three proposals
Fetch.ai, SingularityNET, and the Ocean Protocol are deliberating a landmark merger to become one Artificial Superintelligence token. With the proposed agreement on the table, the individual communities have put the proposal to a vote.
Dogecoin price is set and ready for a run up, but there’s a catch
Dogecoin price collected liquidity resting below $0.1823 after an 11% crash on Tuesday. DOGE is primed for a recovery that is contingent on Bitcoin price showing strength. Key support is found between $0.1337 and $0.0896 where 761.43K addresses hold 26.5 billion DOGE.
Fantom Price Prediction: A 25% correction would make FTM a good buy
Fantom faced a rejection to fall 30% as a breakout proved premature. FTM could drop 25% to provide another buying opportunity around $0.6467 as broader markets dump. Invalidation of the bearish thesis would occur upon a break and close above $1.2350.
Bitcoin: BTC looks set for correction amid increasing sell signals
Bitcoin (BTC) price action remains unchanged as it trades below the 2021 ATH for the fourth consecutive week. With Grayscale’s ETF outflows slowing down, investors expect a positive outlook for the crypto markets, but the short-term directional bias, at least from a technical perspective, remains bearish for BTC.