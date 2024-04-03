XRP touches two-week low as traders realize more than $25 million in losses

- XRP traders registered $25.67 million in losses on since Tuesday.
- XRP price slumped to a two-week low of $0.56 on Wednesday.
- Ripple is expected to file its response to the SEC’s remedies-related brief by April 22.
Ripple (XRP) price declined to $0.56 on Wednesday, the lowest level in two weeks, as traders awaited further developments in the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple. The next key deadline in the legal battle is April 22, when Ripple is expected to file its response to the SEC’s remedies-related brief.
Meanwhile, the recent decline in XRP’s price has caused traders to realize more than $25 million in losses in the past two days.
Daily digest market movers: XRP traders shed holdings at losses ahead of looming lawsuit deadline
- Ripple holders realized $25.67 million in losses on their XRP holdings since Tuesday, as seen on the Network Realized Profit/ Loss chart on Santiment.
- The metric measures the overall profit or loss realized by traders who sold their assets on a particular day. If traders realize losses alongside a drop in price, it is considered a sign of capitulation.
Network Realized Profit/ Loss.
- Ripple traders are shedding their XRP holdings likely due to the price decline in the asset and the uncertainty surrounding the altcoin’s security status.
- Ripple’s Chief Legal Officer Stuart Alderoty commented on the SEC’s stance on XRP’s security status and the regulator’s different definitions of what constitutes a crypto ecosystem, in his recent tweet.
- Alderoty addresses the community’s concern over XRP’s status as a “non-security” and fear that SEC could get Judge Analisa Torres’ XRP ruling thrown out.
If this sounds like legal gibberish…it is. According to the SEC, whenever you acquire a token you are always investing in an amorphous “ecosystem” regardless of why, how or where you acquired it.— Stuart Alderoty (@s_alderoty) April 1, 2024
- XRP holders pay attention to the next key deadline in the Ripple lawsuit, April 22, when Ripple is expected to file its opposition to the SEC’s remedies-related brief.
Technical analysis: XRP price could sweep liquidity at $0.56 and begin recovery
XRP price has formed three consecutive lower highs and lower lows in April, as seen on the XRP/USDT 4-hour chart. The altcoin’s descent will likely result in a sweep of liquidity at the $0.5673 support, the March 20 low and a key level on the 4-hour chart. Further down, key support level on the daily chart is $0.5386, the February 22 low.
XRP price has sustained above the two key supports for nearly a month now.
If XRP price collects liquidity at the $0.5673 support, the altcoin is likely to bounce back and fill the Fair Value Gap (FVG) formed between $0.6030 and $0.6103 (4-hour timeframe). There is another FVG that could likely get filled, between the $0.6185 and $0.6204 levels on the daily timeframe.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads 36.19, close to the oversold region at and below 30.
XRP/USDT 4-hour chart
A 4-hour candlestick close above the psychologically important $0.60 level could invalidate the thesis of an initial decline in XRP. The altcoin could rally towards the FVGs and fill the inefficiencies on both the 4-hour and daily timeframes. XRP price could face resistance at $0.6147, the 50% Fibonacci placeholder of the climb from its January 31 low of $0.4853 to the March 11 peak of $0.7440.
Ripple FAQs
Ripple is a payments company that specializes in cross-border remittance. The company does this by leveraging blockchain technology. RippleNet is a network used for payments transfer created by Ripple Labs Inc. and is open to financial institutions worldwide. The company also leverages the XRP token.
XRP is the native token of the decentralized blockchain XRPLedger. The token is used by Ripple Labs to facilitate transactions on the XRPLedger, helping financial institutions transfer value in a borderless manner. XRP therefore facilitates trustless and instant payments on the XRPLedger chain, helping financial firms save on the cost of transacting worldwide.
XRPLedger is based on a distributed ledger technology and the blockchain using XRP to power transactions. The ledger is different from other blockchains as it has a built-in inflammatory protocol that helps fight spam and distributed denial-of-service (DDOS) attacks. The XRPL is maintained by a peer-to-peer network known as the global XRP Ledger community.
XRP uses the interledger standard. This is a blockchain protocol that aids payments across different networks. For instance, XRP’s blockchain can connect the ledgers of two or more banks. This effectively removes intermediaries and the need for centralization in the system. XRP acts as the native token of the XRPLedger blockchain engineered by Jed McCaleb, Arthur Britto and David Schwartz.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Outlook: Markets may not see a new BTC ATH pre-halving unless $69K breaks
Bitcoin (BTC) price is drawing further away from the $69,000 threshold, which is a critical level as it barred the upside potential for the pioneer cryptocurrency for years. There is concern, however, as the BTC RSI idnciator is at levels last seen in January.
FET, AGIX, OCEAN prices drop as ASI Governance votes start for first of three proposals
Fetch.ai, SingularityNET, and the Ocean Protocol are deliberating a landmark merger to become one Artificial Superintelligence token. With the proposed agreement on the table, the individual communities have put the proposal to a vote.
Dogecoin price is set and ready for a run up, but there’s a catch
Dogecoin price collected liquidity resting below $0.1823 after an 11% crash on Tuesday. DOGE is primed for a recovery that is contingent on Bitcoin price showing strength. Key support is found between $0.1337 and $0.0896 where 761.43K addresses hold 26.5 billion DOGE.
Fantom Price Prediction: A 25% correction would make FTM a good buy
Fantom faced a rejection to fall 30% as a breakout proved premature. FTM could drop 25% to provide another buying opportunity around $0.6467 as broader markets dump. Invalidation of the bearish thesis would occur upon a break and close above $1.2350.
Bitcoin: BTC looks set for correction amid increasing sell signals
Bitcoin (BTC) price action remains unchanged as it trades below the 2021 ATH for the fourth consecutive week. With Grayscale’s ETF outflows slowing down, investors expect a positive outlook for the crypto markets, but the short-term directional bias, at least from a technical perspective, remains bearish for BTC.