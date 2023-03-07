Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Fantom, Ripple and Aave – European Wrap 7 March

AAVE V3 was first deployed on Ethereum on January 27. Since then the DeFi protocol witnessed massive growth, adding nearly 11 new assets within a month of its deployment. The Total Value Locked (TVL) in AAVE V3 hit a five-month peak at $831.82 million with the rise in borrowing of Ethereum supplied by liquidity providers.

Ripple (XRP) price sees markets gearing up for some massive risk events on the economic calendar. One could even say that bulls have dropped the ball and did not use the quiet window of opportunity last week to stretch that rally toward $0.42 yet again. Instead, more profit-taking happened along the way, making it very difficult to see any upside as US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell takes the stage twice this week and the US jobs report hits the wires on Friday.

Fantom (FTM) price has been trading with a bearish bias since early February, recording lower highs and lower lows as the price consolidated within a descending parallel channel. Like the rest of the altcoins, FTM follows the bearish wave of Bitcoin (BTC) with monitoring resources showing that the king crypto’s price action has lost an essential technical support level.

