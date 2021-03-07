Ethereum Price Prediction: $2000 back in ETH/USD’s sight as technicals scream buy

ETH/USD has extended the recovery from a drop below $1500 into the third day on Sunday, starting out a new week on the front foot. The world’s second-largest cryptocurrency tracks the optimism across the crypto markets, especially with Bitcoin back above the critical $50,000 level.

Stellar Price Prediction: XLM/USD eyes a 60% rally on a symmetrical triangle breakout

Stellar Lumens (XLM/USD) is awaiting a strong catalyst to break out from the recent tight range, having turned positive for the first time in four trading sessions. The XLM buyers are prepared for a potential 60% move higher, with the technical setup favoring the upside

Dogecoin Price Analysis: DOGE primed for a 100% upswing above this key hurdle

Dogecoin (DOGE/USD) is seeing some weekend love returning this Sunday after trading directionless almost throughout the last week, despite a couple of encouraging fundamental news. RSI points north above the midline, supporting the bullish bias.