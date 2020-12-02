Only one resistance barrier ahead of Ethereum price may prevent it from surging to $1,000
Ethereum has experienced a significant rally in the past several weeks thanks to the upcoming Eth2 update. On top of that, Visa has just recently announced the support of USDC payments, which will work on the Ethereum network. Unfortunately, the smart-contracts giant continues facing a vital resistance level at $610.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP could rise about 60% if the critical support level holds
Ripple's XRP has been losing ground since Tuesday. The third-largest coin with the current market capitalization of $28 billion hit the recent recovery tip at $0.68 and retreated to $0.62 by the time of writing. The coin is down over 5% on a day-to-day basis and on a weekly basis, XRP has lost 9%. Ripple's average daily trading volume stayed elevated at $14 billion.
Aave price aims for $100 as the network reaches $1 million in generated income
Aave price seems to be reacting positively to the significant income increase generated by the platform, as well as the record of flash loans. Bulls are eying up the $100 psychological level as the next price target.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Only one resistance barrier ahead of Ethereum price may prevent it from surging to $1,000
Ethereum has experienced a significant rally in the past several weeks thanks to the upcoming Eth2 update. On top of that, Visa has just recently announced the support of USDC payments, which will work on the Ethereum network.
Yearn.Finance price looks unstoppable as network continues growing and bulls target $32,000
YFI is currently trading at $29,500 and only faces one significant resistance at $29,890 before a potential massive breakout. The network's growth indicates that investors are highly interested in the digital asset which is on the verge of a breakout.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP could rise about 60% if the critical support level holds
Ripple's XRP has been losing ground since Tuesday. The third-largest coin with the current market capitalization of $28 billion hit the recent recovery tip at $0.68 and retreated to $0.62 by the time of writing.
VISA opens the Ethereum network to more than 60 million merchants as it integrates USDC
Visa looking to issue a USDC Credit Card after adding Circle Internet Financial, the developers of USDC to its Fast Track Program. Visa will not custody any USDC but will be working with Circle to enable customers to send and receive USDC payments.
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD tumbles to multi-month lows on risk flows, technical selloff
Bitcoin has lived through a roller-coaster week. The pioneer digital currency hit another multi-year high of $19,500 and got really close to the all-time high on Wednesday.