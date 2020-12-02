Only one resistance barrier ahead of Ethereum price may prevent it from surging to $1,000

- Ethereum price established a new 2020-high at $635 but got quickly rejected.
- There seems to be a robust resistance area around $610 preventing the digital asset from climbing higher.
Ethereum has experienced a significant rally in the past several weeks thanks to the upcoming Eth2 update. On top of that, Visa has just recently announced the support of USDC payments, which will work on the Ethereum network. Unfortunately, the smart-contracts giant continues facing a vital resistance level at $610.
Can Ethereum price finally crack the last resistance barrier before $1,000?
It seems that whales have been steadily buying ETH coins since mid-November going from 967 to 1,008 currently. This significant increase in large investors shows they are highly interested in Ethereum despite its price increasing.
ETH Holders Distribution chart
On the daily chart, Ethereum price briefly rose above the former 2020-high at $623 hitting $635.7 but got quickly rejected dropping to $560. The area around $610 is the strongest resistance point. A breakout above this level can quickly drive Ethereum price to new highs, potentially at $1,000.
ETH/USD daily chart
The In/Out of the Money Around Price chart (IOMAP) seems to show a similar picture as it indicates there is a strong resistance area between $592 and $609 where 2.16 million ETH were purchased by 847,320 addresses.
ETH IOMAP chart
Above this area, there is practically no more opposition in comparison to the support below, which adds credence to the $1,000 potential price target for Ethereum. However, ETH is facing other bearish indicators.
ETH/USD weekly chart
On the weekly chart, the TD Sequential indicator has presented a sell signal which has proven to be exceptionally reliable in the past. Validation of this call would drive Ethereum price to the support level at $488.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin awaits final leg to price discovery, jumpstart crypto bull run
The cryptocurrency market is turning bullish again after retracing in the last 24 hours. All the top ten cryptocurrencies are in the green, considering the hourly percentage change. Bitcoin is leading the pack after reclaiming the ground above $19,000.
LINK prepares for a massive 33% breakout to $18
Chainlink has sustained an impressive uptrend from September lows around $7.2. The decentralized oracle price feed token recently hit a snag at $16 and retreated considerably to the support slightly above $11.
UNI is breaking out as bulls target $4
UNI, the token of Uniswap – the largest DeFi project by the total value locked – is ready to break free from an ascending triangle pattern on a short-term time frame. At the time of writing, UNI/USD is changing hands at $3.73.
Libra rebrands to Diem as it attempts to gain independence from Facebook
Facebook has rebranded its cryptocurrency from Libra to Diem Dollar. The company behind the project development has been renamed from Libra Association to Diem Association. The news was announced on the official Twitter account of the project.
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD tumbles to multi-month lows on risk flows, technical selloff
Bitcoin has lived through a roller-coaster week. The pioneer digital currency hit another multi-year high of $19,500 and got really close to the all-time high on Wednesday.