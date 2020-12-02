Aave price aims for $100 as the network reaches $1 million in generated income

- Aave price has reached a new high at $87.6 in the past 24 hours.
- The network of Aave has generated $1 million in income in the past week.
Aave price seems to be reacting positively to the significant income increase generated by the platform, as well as the record of flash loans. Bulls are eying up the $100 psychological level as the next price target.
Aave price only faces one major hurdle before $100
On the 4-hour chart, Aave price is bounded inside an ascending parallel channel facing only one primary resistance level, the upper boundary of the pattern at $88. A breakout above this point would quickly drive AAVE towards $100.
AAVE/USD 4-hour chart
According to Aave's official announcement, the platform has generated around $1 million in income from a record of $162 million flash loans in the past week. The total volume of flash loans is now higher than $1 billion for the first time ever.
AAVE New Addresses chart
However, it looks like the number of new addresses joining the network has declined significantly in the past week by around 17%. This metric would suggest that new investors aren't too interested in the digital asset despite its growth.
Rejection from the upper trendline of the ascending parallel channel can push Aave price towards the lower boundary at $77. A breakdown from this point would drive the digital asset towards $70.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
