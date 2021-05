Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Bitcoin & Ripple – American Wrap 28 May

Over the last four trading days, XRP price had wrestled with the psychologically important $1.00 and the 50 four-hour SMA. The price action during this time had been passive with waning volume and no demonstrable interest in upside progress, suggesting a mild pullback may be necessary to effectively reset Ripple for a meaningful charge beyond the tactically essential price points.

Bitcoin price seems to be recuperating from the losses witnessed last week. While institutional investors’ ETF applications are helping bolster the adoption curve and hasten the process, several on-chain metrics combined with the developments surrounding regulating BTC mining in China and Iran has put a nail in the recovery’s coffin.

Ethereum Classic price hit a dead end as it failed to shatter past the supply zone’s upper limit at $80. Ethereum has seen an eye-catching rally since its swing low on May 23. This upswing has overcome multiple resistance barriers and pierced a tough supply zone. ETC needs to move above this resistance area to continue with this bullish run.

