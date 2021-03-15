Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH bleeds as India revisits the intended ban on cryptocurrencies
Ethereum has lost support at $1,800 and is currently hunting for another higher support, preferably above $1,700. The widespread declines come after reports emerged that the incoming ban on cryptocurrencies in India is meant to frustrate users. Read more...
Band Protocol strategic partnership with NEAR for sharding technology could bolster BAND price toward $20
Band Protocol has announced a new partnership with NEAR, one of the leading decentralized application projects that execute on the 'sharding' technology. This collaboration will see a higher throughput and scaling for Band Protocol.Read more...
ONT awaits a 50% move as it nears the end of consolidation
Ontology price has been consolidating almost a month inside a technical pattern that predicts a 50% move in either direction. Read more...
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP recovery becomes a major uphill battle despite stronger on-chain metrics
Ripple is trading at $0.43 after losing the ground above $0.45. Last week's trading was difficult for the bulls, especially with the intense selling pressure under $0.5. At the time of writing, XRP's least resistance path is downwards, particularly after losing the ground above a crucial technical pattern.
Ethereum “buyback” upgrade on hold to ease tensions with ETH miners
With the rapid surge of decentralized finance (DeFi) and the latest developments on Ethereum 2.0, Ether’s price has been steadily rising. Ethereum (ETH) recorded a new all-time high in February, breaking the $2,000 barrier mark for the first time.
GRT sellers threaten a 25% drop if this key level is breached
The Graph price is consolidating in an ascending parallel channel, indicating a breakdown of the setup soon. A 25% correction to $1.22 is possible if GRT slices through the channel’s lower trendline. However, a decisive close above the 50, 100, and 200 moving averages (MA) could reignite an optimistic scenario.
Polygon hints at a 25% surge after bouncing off stable support level
Matic price saw a correction to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.37 after its 93% bull rally. A 25% upswing is on the horizon as MATIC bounces off this a confluence of support. A bearish scenario will come into the picture if the 0.37 level is breached.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.