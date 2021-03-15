Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH bleeds as India revisits the intended ban on cryptocurrencies

Ethereum has lost support at $1,800 and is currently hunting for another higher support, preferably above $1,700. The widespread declines come after reports emerged that the incoming ban on cryptocurrencies in India is meant to frustrate users. Read more...

Band Protocol strategic partnership with NEAR for sharding technology could bolster BAND price toward $20

Band Protocol has announced a new partnership with NEAR, one of the leading decentralized application projects that execute on the 'sharding' technology. This collaboration will see a higher throughput and scaling for Band Protocol.Read more...

ONT awaits a 50% move as it nears the end of consolidation

Ontology price has been consolidating almost a month inside a technical pattern that predicts a 50% move in either direction. Read more...