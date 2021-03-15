Ontology Price Prediction: ONT awaits a 50% move as it nears the end of consolidation

- Ontology price is traversing a symmetrical triangle pattern, hinting at a 50% swing in either direction.
- The price squeeze as ONT approaches the setup’s apex forecasts a volatile breakout.
- Transactional data reveals that an upward move will face more resistance relative to a downswing.
Ontology price has been consolidating almost a month inside a technical pattern that predicts a 50% move in either direction.
Ontology price poised for a big move
Ontology price action over the last 30 days reveals aggressive moves from both the buyers and sellers. As a result, ONT has formed lower highs and higher lows, typical in a symmetrical triangle pattern.
As the trendlines converge, ONT price gets squeezed until it breaks out. Since both the camps want to take control of the asset, the breakout direction isn’t fixed. However, the setup forecasts a 50% move, which is the distance between the swing high and swing low at the broadest part of the triangle.
The sell signal flashed by the SuperTrend indicator on March 11 suggests a bearish bias. So, a sudden spike in selling pressure that results in a 4-hour candlestick close below $1.02, then a 50% downswing to $0.50 is likely.
ONT/USDT 4-hour chart
Adding credence to the bearish outlook is the lack of a stable support barrier as portrayed by the IntoTheBlock’s In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) model.
Ontology IOMAP chart
However, due to the supply barrier around $1.06, a bullish breakout seems unlikely. A decisive close above the symmetrical triangle’s upper trendline at $1.18 will invalidate the bearish thesis for Ontology price and kickstart a 50% upswing to $1.69.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC recovery moves eye $233.00 inside rising channel
LTC/USD picks up bids near $218.00, up 1.82% intraday, during early Monday. In doing so, the cryptocurrency pair recovers from the lowest since Friday as RSI pullback from overbought territory catches a breather inside a three-week-old rising channel.
India to propose cryptocurrency ban, penalising miners, traders
The so-called Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill is moving the space on Monday. India will fine anyone trading in the country or even holding such digital assets, a senior government official told Reuters in a potential blow to millions of investors piling into ...
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH bulls eye $1,950 inside a bearish chart pattern
While extending recovery moves from $1,837, ETH/USD rises to $1,885 during early Monday’s trading. In doing so, the altcoin trades inside a two-week-old rising wedge bearish formation but recently trying to revisit the said bearish pattern’s upper line.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE liftoff to $0.065 in the cards
Dogecoin is doddering at $0.056 after bouncing off key short-term support. Price action above the 200 Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart would pave the way for gains eying $0.065. Meanwhile, bulls are focused on nurturing the uptrend by ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.