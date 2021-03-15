Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH bleeds as India revisits the intended ban on cryptocurrencies

- Ethereum, alongside other cryptocurrencies, is bleeding due to the re-emergence of the crypto ban in India.
- If support at the 200 SMA fails to hold, Ether may extend the drop to $1,600.
- Holding above $1,700 and reclaiming the ground at $1,800 would keep the uptrend intact.
Ethereum has lost support at $1,800 and is currently hunting for another higher support, preferably above $1,700. The widespread declines come after reports emerged that the incoming ban on cryptocurrencies in India is meant to frustrate users.
India’s ban on cryptocurrencies becomes apparent
India has been considering banning cryptocurrencies from its economy for a while now. However, the government had not discussed the matter fully until reports surfaced, citing the finance minister for saying that a “calibrated” position will be taken on the topic.
One report on Reuters mentioned a senior government official who knew the new developments. The official outlined that India was contemplating banning cryptocurrency in almost all forms, such as holding, mining, and trading.
Ethereum freefall intensifies
Ethereum is almost testing the near-term support target at the 200 Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart. Trading under this zone would be disastrous as it would trigger panic-selling among investors. Besides this support, the 100 SMA is in line to prevent losses from extending to $1,600.
Moreover, Ether has broken below the rising wedge pattern, hinting at a 24% downswing to $1,360. The Relative Strength Index has cemented the bearish outlook on the 4-hour chart.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
Looking at the other side of the fence
Support at the 200 SMA will be instrumental in preventing the potentially massive declines to $1,360. Reclaiming the ground above $1,800 and the 50 SMA will bring Ether out of the woods and place it on the trajectory to all-time highs.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP recovery becomes a major uphill battle despite stronger on-chain metrics
Ripple is trading at $0.43 after losing the ground above $0.45. Last week's trading was difficult for the bulls, especially with the intense selling pressure under $0.5. At the time of writing, XRP's least resistance path is downwards, particularly after losing the ground above a crucial technical pattern.
Ethereum “buyback” upgrade on hold to ease tensions with ETH miners
With the rapid surge of decentralized finance (DeFi) and the latest developments on Ethereum 2.0, Ether’s price has been steadily rising. Ethereum (ETH) recorded a new all-time high in February, breaking the $2,000 barrier mark for the first time.
GRT sellers threaten a 25% drop if this key level is breached
The Graph price is consolidating in an ascending parallel channel, indicating a breakdown of the setup soon. A 25% correction to $1.22 is possible if GRT slices through the channel’s lower trendline. However, a decisive close above the 50, 100, and 200 moving averages (MA) could reignite an optimistic scenario.
Polygon hints at a 25% surge after bouncing off stable support level
Matic price saw a correction to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.37 after its 93% bull rally. A 25% upswing is on the horizon as MATIC bounces off this a confluence of support. A bearish scenario will come into the picture if the 0.37 level is breached.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.