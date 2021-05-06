Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Swipe & Bitcoin – American Wrap 06 May

Dogecoin price targets $1 as the chase for high-yielding cryptos accelerates
Dogecoin price spikes 20% for consecutive days, leading to an all-time high. DOGE momentum lifts the ‘memecoin’ to a market capitalization of over $80 billion. Other digital assets join the DOGE euphoria, creating a broader frenzy in the cryptocurrency complex.
Dogecoin price strength combined with the complementary volume highlights the continued fascination in the digital token, portending further gains in the days ahead.
Swipe Price Analysis: SXP rally interrupted raising the probability of 20% decline
Swipe price reveals bearish topping pattern on the intra-day chart. Intra-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) forecasts trouble. Swipe price history forces traders to be prepared for wide-ranging fluctuations. Swipe price action in May has been counter-productive for a bullish outlook, as three failed attempts above the August 2020 high have forged a head-and-shoulders top pattern that projects a noteworthy decline in the coming days.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC struggles, while ETH dominates and XRP pursues $2
Bitcoin price having trouble shaking the magnet effect of a critical intermediate-term moving average, despite broader strength in the cryptocurrency market. Conversely, Ethereum price has overcome an overbought condition on Monday to mark new all-time highs today, and XRP price releases from a bullish pattern.
ETC looks primed to retrace following 260% rally
Ethereum Classic price displays a lack of bullish momentum as it consolidates below $96.94. A 15% pullback to the immediate demand zone that ranges from $72.23 to $79.37 seems likely. ETC will face a make-or-break point around this support barrier.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.