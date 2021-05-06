Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Swipe & Bitcoin – American Wrap 06 May

Dogecoin price spikes 20% for consecutive days, leading to an all-time high. DOGE momentum lifts the ‘memecoin’ to a market capitalization of over $80 billion. Other digital assets join the DOGE euphoria, creating a broader frenzy in the cryptocurrency complex.

Dogecoin price strength combined with the complementary volume highlights the continued fascination in the digital token, portending further gains in the days ahead.

Swipe price reveals bearish topping pattern on the intra-day chart. Intra-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) forecasts trouble. Swipe price history forces traders to be prepared for wide-ranging fluctuations. Swipe price action in May has been counter-productive for a bullish outlook, as three failed attempts above the August 2020 high have forged a head-and-shoulders top pattern that projects a noteworthy decline in the coming days.

Bitcoin price having trouble shaking the magnet effect of a critical intermediate-term moving average, despite broader strength in the cryptocurrency market. Conversely, Ethereum price has overcome an overbought condition on Monday to mark new all-time highs today, and XRP price releases from a bullish pattern.