Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Polygon & Bitcoin – American Wrap 30 July

MATIC price is nearing the resumption of the new advance as the contracting price action in the form of inside days, and a symmetrical triangle has created the price energy for a special breakout above the 50-day SMA at $1.09. Only a daily close below the June 22 low will void the bullish short-term narrative for Polygon.

Dogecoin price has stumbled after the energetic charge of 11% on July 21, registering just a 7% gain over the last nine days. Many of the days have concluded with doji candlestick patterns, signifying a balance between buyers and sellers and overall uncertainty within the ranks of DOGE investors. Until the altcoin can register a daily close above the declining 50-day SMA, it is better to let Dogecoin price sway in the boundaries of the ascending parallel channel pattern.

Bitcoin price has spoiled investors during a relentless rebound from the July low. Still, it is time for some form of corrective process to release the price compression generated during the rebound. Ethereum price records a rare rebound of nine consecutive up days, confirming a firm low for the smart contracts giant. XRP price triggers double bottom, raising the probabilities of a test of $1.00.

