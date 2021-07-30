Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Polygon & Bitcoin – American Wrap 30 July

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto majors strike formidable resistance, short-term upside limited
Bitcoin price has spoiled investors during a relentless rebound from the July low. Still, it is time for some form of corrective process to release the price compression generated during the rebound. Ethereum price records a rare rebound of nine consecutive up days, confirming a firm low for the smart contracts giant. XRP price triggers double bottom, raising the probabilities of a test of $1.00.
Dogecoin price in quest of a buying stampede, as DOGE suffers without the spirit of FOMO
Dogecoin price has stumbled after the energetic charge of 11% on July 21, registering just a 7% gain over the last nine days. Many of the days have concluded with doji candlestick patterns, signifying a balance between buyers and sellers and overall uncertainty within the ranks of DOGE investors. Until the altcoin can register a daily close above the declining 50-day SMA, it is better to let Dogecoin price sway in the boundaries of the ascending parallel channel pattern.
MATIC Price Prediction: Polygon generates the price energy to test $1.75
MATIC price is nearing the resumption of the new advance as the contracting price action in the form of inside days, and a symmetrical triangle has created the price energy for a special breakout above the 50-day SMA at $1.09. Only a daily close below the June 22 low will void the bullish short-term narrative for Polygon.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP trading volume soared to $4.4 billion in Q2, recording 98% increase from last quarter
The latest Ripple quarterly report revealed that the cross-border remittance token witnessed a surge in trading volume in the second quarter of this yXRP has seen a massive climb in trading volume in the second quarter this year. The cross-border remittance token recorded four days in Q2 with the highest trading volume in its entire history. The volatility of XRP was considerably higher than that of Bitcoin and Ethereum during this period.
US clients of Kansas based mining company now avoid tax on BTC mining
A leading mining company in the US offers clients income from Bitcoin mining without triggering a taxable event. The US has emerged as a hub for Bitcoin miners since the BTC hashrate migration.
Axie Infinity price shows massive bullish potential suggesting AXS is primed for another 140% rally
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Axie Infinity price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where AXS could be heading next as it looks primed for consolidation before higher highs.
State Street will expand crypto services for private-fund clients to meet growing demand
State Street is looking to offer its private-fund clients crypto administration services. Last month, the Boston-based bank created a new division focused on digital assets. The American bank aims to meet growing client demand for cryptocurrencies with new service offerings.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.