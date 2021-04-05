Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE lacks bullish momentum after Elon Musk's recent endorsement
Dogecoin price had a massive 30% spike on April 1 after Elon Musk tweeted that SpaceX will put a literal Dogecoin on the moon. However, this move didn't last long, and practically all gains were lost within the next 48 hours.
Kyber Network Price Prediction: KNC faces strong selling pressure despite new protocol launch
The Kyber Network has launched a new market maker protocol called the Kyber DMM which provides users with greater flexibility, liquidity, and high capital efficiency. This is only the beta release of the product but it’s available to everyone.
Chiliz Price Forecast: CHZ must conquer this barrier for a 12% breakout
Chiliz has been trading in a descending pattern since its all-time high of $0.94 on March 12. The digital asset seems ready for a breakout as the entire cryptocurrency market turned bullish in the past 24 hours.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ripple heads to new yearly highs while the others take a backseat
The Bitcoin and Ethereum paused their trajectory as this technical indicator flashed a cycle top signal. The retracement that ensued left a lot of the over-leveraged traders liquidated.
VeChain Price Forecast: VET prepares for 30% lift-off to record highs
The VeChain price has been consolidating in a bullish pennant formation, eyeing a 30% bull run. A decisive close above $0.094 will signal a breakout and the start of a new uptrend. If the sellers push VET below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.087, it will invalidate the bullish outlook.
JPMorgan sets $130K Bitcoin target as volatility drops while new regulations are brewing
Institutions have been entering the cryptocurrency space, as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are two of the latest large banks to join in providing Bitcoin-related products and services to their clients.
Polkadot might see minor pullback before continuing 64% bull rally
Polkadot price has surged nearly 10% after breaking out of a bullish pennant pattern. The MRI indicator’s cycle top signal could momentarily deter the upswing. A bearish scenario might evolve if DOT drops below $37.5.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC 2.0 gaining momentum, but price remains below all-time high
Bitcoin price with 440% returns over the last six months, 108% in Q1, and almost 30% this month reflect the evolution of BTC from a speculative asset to a means of payment and a store of value for individual and institutional investors.