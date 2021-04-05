Dogecoin price had a massive 30% spike on April 1 after Elon Musk tweeted that SpaceX will put a literal Dogecoin on the moon. However, this move didn't last long, and practically all gains were lost within the next 48 hours.

The Kyber Network has launched a new market maker protocol called the Kyber DMM which provides users with greater flexibility, liquidity, and high capital efficiency. This is only the beta release of the product but it’s available to everyone.

Chiliz has been trading in a descending pattern since its all-time high of $0.94 on March 12. The digital asset seems ready for a breakout as the entire cryptocurrency market turned bullish in the past 24 hours.