Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Ethereum & Cardano – American Wrap 25 May

Dogecoin price consolidates while DOGE targets $1
Dogecoin price has begun consolidating along the 50-day SMA and above the midline of the descending channel since May 20. Over the last few days, the relative strength shown by DOGE is a noteworthy divergence considering that it was created as a joke and has no utility. In times of market dislocation, it is imperative to seek out relative strength, and the meme-token is becoming one of those leaders.
Ethereum Classic Price Forecast: ETC poised for a 40% rally after historic crash
Ethereum Classic price made a statement yesterday, closing up 42.33%, the largest daily gain since May 2017. The sizeable recovery put bears on alert and established the foundation for ETC to tackle May’s declining trend line moving forward.
Cardano price primed to rebound as institutional interest for ADA surges
Cardano price has traded around the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) for the past seven days, and it is on pace to close May with a double-digit gain. ADA will confront more volatility daily, but it remains well-positioned to be one of the leading digital tokens moving forward.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Polygon to continue ascending after partnering with dotmoovs
Polygon has consistently partnered with multiple blockchain projects by helping them scale using their L2 solutions while improving their fundamentals.
SHIB price to double after Shiba Inu endures two-week long consolidation
SHIB price rebounded from a sharp decline alongside the top cryptocurrencies after Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed promising “promising” developments on Bitcoin mining.
Ripple may retrace before advancing 30%
XRP price shows a slow down of its momentum after the recent impulse wave. Therefore, minor retracement or sideways movement seems likely before Ripple restarts its rally.
VeChain adoption takes another step as VET price ponders 26% ascent
VeChain has been making headway when it comes to real-world applications of its blockchain. My Story is one such recent development that presents the use of blockchain to address specific problems.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.