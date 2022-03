Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Algorand & Bitcoin – American Wrap 09 March

Algorand price, like most altcoins, has suffered from an extended downtrend that has been exacerbated by general risk-off sentiment due to geopolitical saber-rattling by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. However, technicals indicated that a major rally would occur despite uncertainties.

Dogecoin price has several warning signs on its weekly chart that price action has extended a little too far south too fast. The candlesticks and corresponding oscillators indicate an imminent reversal – likely a broader bullish trend change but, if not, at the very least, a strong pullback.

$BTC broke out of this descending broadening wedge like i talked about yesterday and is currently at my 1st target just underneath the 0.618 fib resistance. A small retrace could be expected here before the next leg up. #BTC #BTCusdt #Bitcoin #cryptofam https://t.co/CgP6BtG9kl pic.twitter.com/WJy6QkcMhj

Bitcoin price posted double-digit gains recovering from the crypto market bloodshed, climbing ahead of $42,000. Several short positions in the asset were liquidated as Bitcoin recovered from the massive drop. Analysts believe there could be a small retracement before the next leg up for Bitcoin.

