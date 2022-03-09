Bitcoin price climbs above $42,000 as $183 trillion in shorts liquidated

- Bitcoin price posted 10% gains over the past day amidst short liquidations across exchanges.
- Short positions in Bitcoin were among the most liquidated, followed by Ethereum, within the past 24 hours.
- Analysts argue that the Bitcoin price has bounced from the bottom of ascending range bound activity, presenting a bullish outlook.
Bitcoin price posted double-digit gains recovering from the crypto market bloodshed, climbing ahead of $42,000. Several short positions in the asset were liquidated as Bitcoin recovered from the massive drop.
Bitcoin recovery liquidates several short positions
Bitcoin price’s remarkable comeback has pushed above $42,000 liquidating $183 million short positions in the process. Crypto traders suffered significant losses as the asset posted double-digit gains overnight.
Bitcoin witnessed a 10% price rally, fueling a bullish narrative among investors. The asset's comeback occured amidst rising geopolitical tensions and against the backdrop of the Russo-Ukraine war.
Bitcoin short positions were among the highest liquidated ones across crypto exchanges, followed by the largest altcoin Ethereum.
A key indicator of Bitcoin price trend is the amount of supply last moved over the past year. Based on data from crypto intelligence platform Glassnode, the amount of supply that remained stagnant for over a year has hit near all-time high.
This is considered key to the asset's trend reversal.
Analysts evaluated the Bitcoin price trend and presented a bullish outlook. @Koolaid_crypto, a crypto analyst believes that Bitcoin has broken out of the descending broadening wedge and the first target is the 0.618 fibonacci resistance level.
Analysts believe there could be a small retracement before the next leg up for Bitcoin.
$BTC broke out of this descending broadening wedge like i talked about yesterday and is currently at my 1st target just underneath the 0.618 fib resistance. A small retrace could be expected here before the next leg up.#BTC #BTCusdt #Bitcoin #cryptofam https://t.co/CgP6BtG9kl pic.twitter.com/WJy6QkcMhj— Crypto Koolaid (@Koolaid_crypto) March 9, 2022
FXStreet analysts believe that downside risks will persist despite the rebound in Bitcoin price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
