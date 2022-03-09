- Dogecoin price has, at the very least, a strong mean reversion setup higher in the near term.
- Point and Figure confirms a bullish entry and compliments the extended levels on the weekly Japanese candlestick chart.
- Limited downside risks present versus potential upside gains.
Dogecoin price has several warning signs on its weekly chart that price action has extended a little too far south too fast. The candlesticks and corresponding oscillators indicate an imminent reversal – likely a broader bullish trend change but, if not, at the very least, a strong pullback.
Dogecoin price set to rally more than 70% if conditions are right
Dogecoin price has been one of the most beat-up altcoins and meme coins in the entire cryptocurrency space. However, in a downtrend exceeding 300 days, some signs point to relief ahead. The most glaring sign of an impending rally is the large gaps between the bodies of the weekly candlesticks and the Tenkan-Sen – gaps between these two levels do not last long and often correct within four to six periods.
DOGE/USDT Weekly Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Chart
Additionally, Dogecoin price has moved to the maximum mean from the Kijun-Sen on the weekly chart, indicating extreme oversold conditions and a likely return beyond the Tenkan-Sen to the Kijun-Sen at $0.23. Dogecoin’s oscillators support a strong rally. The Optex Bands are at historical all-time lows, while the Composite Index displays regular bullish divergence at extreme lows.
A theoretical long entry exists for Dogecoin price on the $0.005/3-box reversal Point and Figure chart. The long setup is a buy stop order at $0.145, a stop loss at $0.125, and a profit target at $0.23. The trade idea represents a 3.4:1 reward for the risk with an implied profit target of over 60% from the entry. However, the profit targets are rarely hit immediately after entry, so a trailing stop of three boxes would help protect any profit made post entry.
DOGE/USDT $0.005/3-box Reversal Point and Figure Chart
The long trade setup is invalidated if Dogecoin price falls to $0.11 before the entry is triggered.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
