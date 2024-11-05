Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Celestia, SEC & Crypto – European Wrap 5 November

The crypto market cap remained at $2.24 trillion, a recovery after the market hit a low point at the very end of trading on Monday at $2.19 trillion. We continue to view this pullback to the lows of the past three weeks as a correction after rallying ahead of the week's most important events: the US election and the Fed's key rate decision. Interestingly, the cryptocurrency sentiment index remains in greed territory. It hasn't moved outside of the 70-77 range for the past three weeks, although stock market sentiment has slipped from the threshold of extreme greed to fear over that time.

The US presidential election is one of the most significant events in the world. Due to the influence of the country’s political decisions, policies, and economic approaches, it can significantly impact crypto and global markets.

Cryptocurrency Celestia is a modular blockchain network built with the Cosmos SDK, designed to offer a scalable and customizable platform for decentralized applications and rollups. It separates the consensus and execution layers, allowing developers to focus solely on the execution layer. Celestia introduces data availability sampling to enhance scalability and does not impose execution or settlement constraints. The native token, TIA, is used for gas fees, network governance, and staking. This architecture provides developers with the flexibility to create their own execution and settlement environments, opening up new possibilities in the blockchain space.

