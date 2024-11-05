- The US presidential election can significantly impact crypto markets due to the influence of the country’s political decisions, policies, and economic approaches.
- Data shows the crypto crowd has perceived Trump’s proposals as being a bit more specific and extensive than Harris’.
- Traders should be cautious as cryptocurrency markets are highly sensitive to political uncertainty and often show volatility during election cycles.
The US presidential election is one of the most significant events in the world. Due to the influence of the country’s political decisions, policies, and economic approaches, it can significantly impact crypto and global markets.
With the race expected to be close, the crypto community perceives Trump’s proposals as more specific and extensive than Harris’. However, traders should remain cautious as cryptocurrency markets are highly sensitive to political uncertainty and often experience increased volatility during election cycles.
Donald Trump’s outlook for crypto market
Let’s examine how Donald Trump, the first candidate, could influence the crypto market. Crypto traders have a noticeable pro-Trump bias, likely driven by his publicly stated intentions to adopt pro-crypto policies.
At the Bitcoin conference in Nashville on July 27, Trump proposed creating a strategic national Bitcoin stockpile to position the US as a leader in cryptocurrency adoption and announced plans to establish a Bitcoin and crypto presidential advisory council for clearer regulatory guidelines.
He also voiced intentions to remove the current US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler, criticizing the current administration’s regulatory stance on crypto.
Additionally, in September, Trump’s sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, launched World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a cryptocurrency exchange, signaling the family’s growing involvement in the industry.
Kamala Harris outlook for crypto market
Regarding the second candidate for the US presidential race, Vice President Kamala Harris has also made several statements showing support for the cryptocurrency industry. Still, she hasn’t been as explicit as Trump.
In August, Harris acknowledged blockchain’s potential across various sectors, emphasizing the need for balanced regulation that fosters innovation while ensuring consumer protection.
On September 22, during a fundraiser at Cipriani Wall Street in Manhattan, Harris expressed her intent to encourage innovative technologies like AI and digital assets while protecting consumers and investors.
In October, she unveiled plans to establish a regulatory framework for cryptocurrency and digital assets to safeguard investors. Throughout her campaign, she engaged with crypto industry leaders to discuss the future of digital assets, signaling a willingness to integrate crypto innovations into her policy agenda.
While both candidates have supported the crypto industry, the crypto crowd has perceived Trump’s proposals as being a bit more specific and extensive. Harris’ statements indicate a supportive stance but with a focus on consumer protection and regulatory frameworks.
According to Santiment’s data, the graph below shows the crowd’s perceptions of these two candidates. It shows higher mentions of Trump’s crypto discussions and policies than Harris.
Social Volume chart. Source: Santiment
Historical crypto performance in previous US elections
Let’s see how the crypto-market has reacted overall in the previous US presidential elections.
On November 8, 2016, Bitcoin saw a five-day minor retrace of 5.5% after Trump’s victory. That period was full of many unknowns about what the former Celebrity Apprentice host would truly do as President of the United States. However, Bitcoin and altcoins quickly recovered after the initial decline.
Bitcoin chart in 2016 US presidential elections. Source: Santiment
However, the November 4, 2020, election was far more positive for the crypto market after Joe Biden’s victory was announced, with Bitcoin rising over 22% in 11 days after the results were announced. However, this was also just eight months into the world’s COVID-19 shutdowns.
Many would argue that this bull run was inevitable and would have happened no matter who was elected as president or even if there had been no election. Mostly, the rally was fueled by the interest-rate cut and the direct rounds of stimulus checks received by US households because of COVID-19 shutdowns.
Bitcoin chart in 2020 US presidential elections. Source: Santiment
As mentioned above, the two most recent elections lack sufficient data and sample size to draw reliable conclusions about cryptocurrency’s performance. In 2016 and 2020, markets experienced a bullish surge immediately or within a week after the new president was announced.
Despite the limited data, one clear trend emerges: cryptocurrency markets are highly sensitive to political uncertainty and often show volatility during election cycles. Traders react to policy changes, regulatory shifts, and the candidates’ rhetoric.
As the final election results are confirmed, crypto markets will likely see significant price movements based on perceived support or restrictions. This election outcome will be critical for the crypto community as investors closely monitor the incoming administration’s stance on digital assets.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin soars to a new all-time of $75,407 as Trump wins US presidential election
Bitcoin soared over 7% to a new all-time high of $75,407 on Wednesday as Donald Trump was elected as the 47th President of the United States, the candidate that was seen as more favorable for crypto markets due to his pro-crypto stances.
Shiba Inu: Looking at June high as Trump lead in US election propels crypto
Shiba Inu’s price rally extends as Donald Trump takes the lead to become the next US president. The meme coin price is close to a descending trendline that, if broken, would signal a further rally ahead.
BTC breaks all-time high of $73,777 as Trump takes the lead
Bitcoin breaks above its all-time high of $73,777 on Wednesday, buoyed by Donald Trump's poll lead. At the same time, Ethereum is nearing its key resistance level, with a strong close above it, potentially signaling upward momentum.
Bitcoin and crypto market jump following Trump's lead in early election results
Bitcoin is up 5% in the early Asian session on Wednesday and is fast rising after estimated election results from a few states pour in. According to estimates, Republican candidate Donald Trump has won Florida, Tennessee, Missouri, Alabama and Oklahoma.
Bitcoin: New all-time high at $78,900 looks feasible
Bitcoin price declines over 2% this week, but the bounce from a key technical level on the weekly chart signals chances of hitting a new all-time high in the short term. US spot Bitcoin ETFs posted $596 million in inflows until Thursday despite the increased profit-taking activity.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.