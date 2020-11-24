Cardano Price Prediction: ADA to offer selling opportunity following 85% breakout
Cardano had a significant breakout on November 20 above a critical resistance level established at $0.112. After the massive rally, the digital asset shows some bearish signs on the daily and 12-hour charts.
EOS price wakes up and surges to $3.77, but technicals point to a steep correction
EOS has traded relatively flat in November despite the entire crypto market turning bullish. Finally, EOS price woke up, jumping from a low of $2.63 on November 20 to a current peak at $3.77. Unfortunately, some indicators are showing that the digital asset is poised for a pullback in the short-term.
Chainlink price rise to $20 may be compromised by several technical indicators
On November 21, Chainlink had a significant breakout above an ascending parallel channel with a lot of continuation from a low of $13.6 to a peak at $16.39 established on Tuesday. However, some bearish signs might stop LINK from climbing higher.
