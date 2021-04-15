Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano, Dogecoin & Ripple — Asian Wrap 15 Apr

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA resets before the next leg up to new all-time highs
Cardano price faced exhaustion of bid orders as it hit the base of an ascending triangle at $1.48. A minor retracement to the immediate demand barrier at $1.34 seems likely. Shattering the resistance level at $1.48 forecasts a new all-time high for ADA.
Dogecoin price begins consolidation after sharp reversal from resistance
Dogecoin price rallied over 120% from the ascending triangle pattern trigger price in just four days thanks to the renewed hype from leading DOGE proponents such as Mark Cuban, Elon Musk, and Guy Fieri. Yet, all attention could not overcome the 161.8% extension of the late January reversal at $0.151, turning the attention to support points for the necessary consolidation.
XRP price pauses in the relentless pursuit of the all-time high
XRP has climbed over 360% over the last five weeks, from the low to its high, and is on pace to close with the second-best month since inception with a current gain of 200%, and it is up over 700% from the lowest price level this year.
XLM Price Forecast: Stellar measured move target limits upside for speculators
XLM price has stumbled out of a cup-with-handle base on a 12-hour chart. The lack of impulsiveness combined with a near touch of the measured move target points to a pause for the new rally or even a bull trap. The short-term upside appears limited.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: SEC commissioner cozies up to BTC ETF, on-chain metrics reset making way for volatile move
Bitcoin’s mainstream adoption has soared over the last couple of months, with institutions like Visa, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and others dipping their toes in the BTC markets. Likewise, prices look primed to advance further despite the ongoing consolidation phase.