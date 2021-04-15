Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano, Dogecoin & Ripple — Asian Wrap 15 Apr

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA resets before the next leg up to new all-time highs

Cardano price faced exhaustion of bid orders as it hit the base of an ascending triangle at $1.48. A minor retracement to the immediate demand barrier at $1.34 seems likely. Shattering the resistance level at $1.48 forecasts a new all-time high for ADA.

Dogecoin price begins consolidation after sharp reversal from resistance

Dogecoin price rallied over 120% from the ascending triangle pattern trigger price in just four days thanks to the renewed hype from leading DOGE proponents such as Mark Cuban, Elon Musk, and Guy Fieri. Yet, all attention could not overcome the 161.8% extension of the late January reversal at $0.151, turning the attention to support points for the necessary consolidation.

XRP price pauses in the relentless pursuit of the all-time high

XRP has climbed over 360% over the last five weeks, from the low to its high, and is on pace to close with the second-best month since inception with a current gain of 200%, and it is up over 700% from the lowest price level this year.