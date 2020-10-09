Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, UniSwap and Bitcoin Cash – European Wrap 9 October

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Ready for a new bullish cycle in the cryptomarket

Major cryptocurrencies have traded in uncertainty since the begriming of the week. However, as the weekend is ushered in, volatility could make its way to the digital space. Already, most cryptocurrencies have been trading slightly in the green led by Bitcoin's short-lived spike to $11,000. As discussed earlier, chainlink (LINK) and UniSwap (UNI) followed in BTC's footsteps and accrued substantial gains. The uncertainly and the sluggish trading is expected to culminate in a perfect squeeze, paving the way for widespread improvements in the market. Read More ...

UniSwap Technical Analysis: UNI on the cusp of a major reversal

UniSwap has lost over 60% of its value since its all-time high of $8.6. The token received immense support after the launch in September but failed to sustain the uptrend, mainly due to decreasing liquidity. Nonetheless, the extended breakdown recently approached a bottom around $2.5, as reported. A reversal ensued from this level, with the price making a remarkable upswing. At the time of writing, UNI is trading at $3.24, following a rejection at $3.5. Read more ...

Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction: BCH aims for $300 if this resistance zone breaks – Confluence Detector

BCH has managed to pack together four consecutive bullish sessions in the 12-hour price chart. The price was going through a consolidation period prior to the breakout, as seen by the squeezing of the Bollinger band. Read more ...