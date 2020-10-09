Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, UniSwap and Bitcoin Cash – European Wrap 9 October

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Ready for a new bullish cycle in the cryptomarket
Major cryptocurrencies have traded in uncertainty since the begriming of the week. However, as the weekend is ushered in, volatility could make its way to the digital space. Already, most cryptocurrencies have been trading slightly in the green led by Bitcoin's short-lived spike to $11,000. As discussed earlier, chainlink (LINK) and UniSwap (UNI) followed in BTC's footsteps and accrued substantial gains. The uncertainly and the sluggish trading is expected to culminate in a perfect squeeze, paving the way for widespread improvements in the market. Read More ...
UniSwap Technical Analysis: UNI on the cusp of a major reversal
UniSwap has lost over 60% of its value since its all-time high of $8.6. The token received immense support after the launch in September but failed to sustain the uptrend, mainly due to decreasing liquidity. Nonetheless, the extended breakdown recently approached a bottom around $2.5, as reported. A reversal ensued from this level, with the price making a remarkable upswing. At the time of writing, UNI is trading at $3.24, following a rejection at $3.5. Read more ...
Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction: BCH aims for $300 if this resistance zone breaks – Confluence Detector
BCH has managed to pack together four consecutive bullish sessions in the 12-hour price chart. The price was going through a consolidation period prior to the breakout, as seen by the squeezing of the Bollinger band. Read more ...
1 Crypto to Long, 1 to Short: Buy Tezos, sell Monero
Let's look at the bullish perspective for Tezos and the bearish scenario for Monero in the short-term. Both currencies are showing reasonably clear signs of a bounce and a reversal, respectively.
TRON Price Prediction: TRX eying up $0.031, but is facing significant resistance
After coming up with its own DeFi project, SUN mining, the price of TRX exploded to $0.05. It is now trading at $0.026.
Yearn.Finance Price Prediction: YFI showing signs of a bullish reversal
YFI is one of the most popular DeFi projects, overtaking Bitcoin in price, but not in market capitalization, which reached $1.2 billion at its peak.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC ready to escape from the range; bulls have $12,000 in mind
Bitcoin has been gaining ground amid positive fundamental developments. The flagship cryptocurrency is ready to break free from its current range and proceed with the recovery towards $12,000.
