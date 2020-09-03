Bitcoin Market Update: BTC/USD may be on the verge of the abyss as miners start to cash out

Bitcoin touched $12,000 earlier this week and once again failed to hold the ground. The price of the first digital asset dropped as lo was $11,100, before moving back inside the recent range. At the time of writing, BTC/USD stays marginally above $11,300 that served as channel support for the coin since the beginning of August. Notably, Bitcoin's dominance plunged to 56.4% as lots of minor coins have been gaining ground recently on a buzz around DeFi projects. Read more ...

TRON Price Analysis: TRX/USD targets at $0.04 after as SUN genesis mining is launched

TRON (TRX) is now the 14th largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.63 billion and an average daily trading volume of $4.1 billion. Also, apart from NEM, TRX is the only green coin out of top-20, based on CoinMarketCap data. TRX/USD has gained over 2% in the recent 24 hours to trade at $0.0375 by press time. Read more ...

Cardano Price Analysis: ADA/USD breaks below important support, more sell-off ahead

Cardano (ADA) is the 12th largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.63 billion and an average daily trading volume of $385 million. At the time of writing, ADA/USD is changing hands at $0.1073, down over 4% on a day-to-day basis. Read more ...