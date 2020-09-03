- Cardano (ADA) is poised for further sell-off after a move below daily SMA50.
- A sustainable move above this barrier will negate the bearish scenario.
Cardano (ADA) is the 12th largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.63 billion and an average daily trading volume of $385 million. At the time of writing, ADA/USD is changing hands at $0.1073, down over 4% on a day-to-day basis.
ADA/USD: The technical picture
On the daily chart, ADA broke below the critical support level, created by the psychological level of $0.1100 reinforced by the daily SMA100.
SMA or simple moving average is a popular technical indicator that helps to define an average price during a specified time frame. It is often used by traders as a helpful tool that aids to determine whether the price will reverse or continue moving in the same direction. Usually, SMA serves as a support or resistance that limits or slows down the price momentum. However, once it is passed, the movement may gather pace quickly.
Now that ADA is below the above-said SAM100, the sell-off may gather pace with the next major target created by the SMA200 at $0.0765. This development will bring us to the lowest level since June 2020.
Considering the downside-looking RSI on the daily chart, the further sell-off towards the above-mentioned support of $0.0765 looks likely. However, a sustainable move above $0.1100 will negate the immediate bear case and bring the recovery back on track. In this case, the bullish target of $0.13 will come into focus. This barrier is reinforced by the daily SMA50 that was broken to the downside on August 21.
ADA/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
