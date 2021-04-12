Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, The Graph and Stellar Group – European Wrap 12 April

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: XRP comes to a standstill while BTC and ETH are getting started

The cryptocurrency market seems tightly wound, especially the altcoins, whose funding rates show a massive spike of late. Such a condition reveals that the speculators are betting on an upward move in asset prices.

The Graph Price Forecast: GRT is on a clear path to 30% upswing

In the past five days, The Graph managed to confirm a 12-hour uptrend and shifted the odds back in favor of the bulls. The digital asset faces low resistance ahead according, to key on-chain metrics.





XLM Price Prediction: Stellar top could be near as funding rates are overextended

XLM price has experienced a massive 60% rally in the past two weeks, cracking the previous all-time high of $0.60 established on February 13. However, Stellar did not get any continuation moves above this point, and it is trading at $0.581 at the time of writing.