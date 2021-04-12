Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, The Graph and Stellar Group – European Wrap 12 April

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: XRP comes to a standstill while BTC and ETH are getting started
The cryptocurrency market seems tightly wound, especially the altcoins, whose funding rates show a massive spike of late. Such a condition reveals that the speculators are betting on an upward move in asset prices. Read more...
The Graph Price Forecast: GRT is on a clear path to 30% upswing
In the past five days, The Graph managed to confirm a 12-hour uptrend and shifted the odds back in favor of the bulls. The digital asset faces low resistance ahead according, to key on-chain metrics. Read more...
XLM Price Prediction: Stellar top could be near as funding rates are overextended
XLM price has experienced a massive 60% rally in the past two weeks, cracking the previous all-time high of $0.60 established on February 13. However, Stellar did not get any continuation moves above this point, and it is trading at $0.581 at the time of writing. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP comes to a standstill while BTC and ETH are getting started
The cryptocurrency market seems tightly wound, especially the altcoins, whose funding rates show a massive spike of late. Such a condition reveals that the speculators are betting on an upward move in asset prices.
Cardano kick-starts new 78% rally
Cardano price has successfully bounced off the hypotenuse of an ascending triangle pattern. Although bullish, it needs to slice through two levels to have any chance of surging toward $2. Unlike technicals, on-chain transactional data shows a free path ahead for ADA.
The Graph is on a clear path to 30% upswing
In the past five days, The Graph managed to confirm a 12-hour uptrend and shifted the odds back in favor of the bulls. The digital asset faces low resistance ahead according, to key on-chain metrics.
Chainlink approaches make-or-break point
Chainlink price fails to overcome the resistance barrier at $35 for the third time in a row. A decisive close above $37.40 could seal the bullish fate, but a breakdown of $30 could also trigger a downtrend. Transactional data shows little to no resistance ahead for LINK, supporting an optimistic outlook.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: SEC commissioner cozies up to BTC ETF, on-chain metrics reset making way for volatile move
Bitcoin’s mainstream adoption has soared over the last couple of months, with institutions like Visa, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and others dipping their toes in the BTC markets. Likewise, prices look primed to advance further despite the ongoing consolidation phase.