Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, SafeMoon and Enjin Coin – European Wrap 19 May

Bitcoin price dragged the entire market down with it as it slid below critical levels. A similar turn of events occurred with Ethereum price as it fell under a key psychological level. Ripple price continues to be stuck between a wide support area and a resistance level.

SafeMoon price seems to have formed a trend reversal pattern on the 4-hour chart. If validated, a spike in selling pressure could see SAFEMOON drop by more than 34%. The only support barrier that may keep falling prices at bay sits at $0.0000070.

Cardano price shows a decline over the three days. Today’s drop has pushed ADA into a demand zone that could trigger an upswing to old highs.