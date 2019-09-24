Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Litecoin - Asian Wrap 24 Sept

Bitcoin price prediction: Can the bulls bring the price back inside the $10,000-level?

BTC/USD has had a bullish start to the day as the price has gone up from $9,690 to $9,735. This follows a heavily bearish Monday wherein the price of BTC/USD dropped from $10,028.70 to $9,690.20.

LTC/USD technical analysis: Litecoin dumps and nears and important support zone

LTC/USD breaks through the psychological support zone of 70.00 and now is looking for support at lower levels. Price is now headed to the trendline support that matches with a horizontal support level that has proved useful in the past.

Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD facing a false falling wedge pattern breakout

Ripple tried to flex its recovery muscles on Monday but failed. The leg up broke the falling wedge pattern resistance which further paving the way for correction past the 50 simple moving average (SMA) on the one-hour chart. The resistance at $0.28 was also cleared.