Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Litecoin - Asian Wrap 14 Nov

Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD stuck between strong levels of support and resistance
After suffering a slightly bearish Wednesday, wherein it fell from $8,811.45 to $8,750.50, BTC/USD has had a bullish start to this Thursday and is currently priced at $8,768.85. Since the price is sandwiched between strong resistance and support levels, further growth might be hampered.
Ripple price analysis: How far can this lethargic range-bound trading go?
Ripple is stuck in a very narrow range between $0.27 and $0.28. The Asian trading session has seen very minor action actions on either side. From an opening price of $0.2721, XRP has only managed to rise to $0.2730 (intraday high). A low of $0.2718 has been touched on the day but XRP is dancing with $0.2727 at the time of writing.
Litecoin market update: LTC/USD balancing at the edge of a cliff
Litecoin is price action is inclined towards making declines on Thursday towards the end of the Asian trading session. The cryptocurrency live rates table shows the crypto having lost 0.21% of its value on the day. LTC is hovering above $60 after corrections above $61 failed to hold. Moreover, the prevailing trend is strongly bearish albeit the shrinking volatility.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
