Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum Classic – Asian Wrap 29 Jul

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD faces strong resistance upfront

BTC/USD bulls took control in the early hours of Wednesday and took the price up from $10,936 to $10,966. The buyers are currently aiming for the $11,000 psychological level. The daily confluence detector shows a lack of healthy support on the downside. On the upside, we have two strong resistance levels at $11,085 and $11,700.

Ripple Price Outlook: XRP/USD bulls in complete control, aim for $0.25 psychological level

XRP/USD bulls retained control for the fifth straight day as the price went up from $0.2246 to $0.2378. Over the last four days, XRP/USD has been sitting on top of the 20-day Bollinger Band, showing that it’s currently overvalued. The RSI has also crept into the overpriced zone, indicating that a slight bearish correction is nigh.

Ethereum Classic Price Analysis: ETC/USD bulls need to overcome $7.34 resistance to reach $8

ETC/USD bulls were in control of the market this Tuesday as the price rose from $7.12 to $7.28. As per the daily confluence detector, the bulls can take the price to the $8-zone, provided they over the $7.34 resistance level. The confluences in this level is highlighted by the Previous month high.