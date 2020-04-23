Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum – Asian Wrap April 23

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD jumps up after charting morning star pattern this Wednesday

BTC/USD bulls remain in cruise control after the price went up from $7,137 to $7,147.20 this Wednesday. Before this, BTC/USD finished charting a morning star pattern this Tuesday when it bounced up from the upward trending line and flew up from $6,855.70 to $7,137 – going past $7,000.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD peaks back above $0.19 as bulls retain control

XRP/USD bulls retained control as the price jumped from $0.1883 to $0.1902. In the process, XRP/USD managed to break above the SMA 20. The MACD indicates decreasing bearish momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator had 12 red sessions out of the last 13.

Ethereum Technical Analysis: Why ETH/USD rebound to $200 is unstoppable?

Ethereum price recently displayed a show of strength, resilience, and the ability to shake off the selling pressure by breaking several barriers towards $200. Support established at the 38.2% Fib retracement level, taken between the previous drop from $289 to a swing low of $90.