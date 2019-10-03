Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum - Asian Wrap 3 Oct

Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD still struggles to get past $8,500 as horizontal movement continues

BTC/USD continues to trend horizontally and struggles to break past the $8,500-level. The confluence detector shows us that the resistance level at $8,475 prevents any further upward movement.

Ripple market update: XRP/USD lags the impending symmetrical triangle breakout

Ripple’s upward movement continues to hit snags even though the market is generally trending north. The looming triangle breakout is likely to elevate Ripple's price to highs between $0.26 and $0.2650.

Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD moving within bearish flag subject to potential breach

Ethereum price is trading in the green, up 0.90% the session on Wednesday. ETH/USD price action is moving within a bearish flag structure via the daily. There is much supply heading into the pychological $200 area, capping the bulls.