Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum - Asian Wrap 3 Oct

Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD still struggles to get past $8,500 as horizontal movement continues
BTC/USD continues to trend horizontally and struggles to break past the $8,500-level. The confluence detector shows us that the resistance level at $8,475 prevents any further upward movement.
Ripple market update: XRP/USD lags the impending symmetrical triangle breakout
Ripple’s upward movement continues to hit snags even though the market is generally trending north. The looming triangle breakout is likely to elevate Ripple's price to highs between $0.26 and $0.2650.
Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD moving within bearish flag subject to potential breach
Ethereum price is trading in the green, up 0.90% the session on Wednesday. ETH/USD price action is moving within a bearish flag structure via the daily. There is much supply heading into the pychological $200 area, capping the bulls.
The cryptocurrency market failed to develop sustainable recovery, slips back into the red territory
The cryptocurrency market alternates between green and red days amid growing indecision. While Tuesday saw a strong recovery across the board, Wednesday brought some disappointment and pushed ...
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.