Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 26 Oct

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD eyes $15K, overbought conditions warrant caution

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) is back in the green zone above the 13,000 level this Monday, reversing a temporary reversal seen on Sunday. The No. 1 coin is seen testing daily highs, looking to retest Sunday’s high of 13,359. From a short-term perspective, the spot is primed for a fresh rally towards the 15,000 mark.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP is ready to break out amid massive exchange outlfows

Ripple's XRP is changing hands at at$0.256, mostly unchanged on a day-to-day basis. The coin has gained over 5% in the last seven days amid the recovery on the cryptocurrency market. XRP is currently the fourth largest digital asset, with a current market value of $11.58 billion and an average daily trading value of $1.7 billion.

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH has a good chance to clear $420 as miners stick to HODLing

ETH/USD has bumped into a strong resistance created by $420. On-chain and technical data implies that ETH is well-positioned to continue growing. However, a sustainable break above the critical area of $390-$400 switched ETH in a positive mode. Let's see if the con-chain metrics and the current technical indicators support the bullish scenario's development.