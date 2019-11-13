Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum - Asian Wrap 13 Nov

Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD must overcome resistance at $8,985 to re-enter the $9,000 zone

BTC/USD has had a bearish start to the day following a bullish Tuesday. So far this Wednesday, the price of the asset went down from $8,811.45 to $8,773. This followed a pretty bullish Tuesday, wherein BTC/USD went up from $8,720.50 to $8,811.45.

Ripple price overview: XRP/USD triangle breakout fails to materialize

XRP is also in the red on the third day of this week’s trading. The Asian trading session has been characterized by bearish action where Ripple kicked off the day at $0.2722 but touched an intraday low of $0.2704.

Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD keeps trending horizontally in a narrow $11-range

ETH/USD daily chart keeps trending horizontally in a narrow $11-range between $191 and $180. Currently, Ethereum is priced at around $185.85 and is floating above the 20-day and 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20 and SMA 50) curves.