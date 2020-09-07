Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 07 Sep

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC in consolidation but soon to resume uptrend to $11,000 – On-chain Analysis

The flagship cryptocurrency traded above $10,000 the weekend over, but again, not much action was encountered to the upside. Support at $10,000 remained intact, and so did the resistance at $10,400. At the moment, Bitcoin is trading at $10,233 after losing a subtle 0.21% of its value on the day.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD reached the inflection point at $0.23

Ripple's XRP is changing hands at $0.2323. The fourth-largest digital asset has lost over 2% since the start of the day and 8% on a day-to-day basis. The bearish sentiments triggered by BTC sell-off and panic in a DeFi sector. However, several technical factors increased the pressure on XRP and brought it to the inflection point. Let's have a closer look at what may be in store for the Ripple's token.

Ethereum Price Update: ETH/USD to struggle on approach to $400

Ethereum (ETH) hit the recent low of $311 on September 5 and recovered above the local resistance of $340 by the time of writing. The second-largest digital asset has gained nearly 4% both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of the day, moving within the short-term bullish trend with low volatility.