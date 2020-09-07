Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 07 Sep

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC in consolidation but soon to resume uptrend to $11,000 – On-chain Analysis
The flagship cryptocurrency traded above $10,000 the weekend over, but again, not much action was encountered to the upside. Support at $10,000 remained intact, and so did the resistance at $10,400. At the moment, Bitcoin is trading at $10,233 after losing a subtle 0.21% of its value on the day.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD reached the inflection point at $0.23
Ripple's XRP is changing hands at $0.2323. The fourth-largest digital asset has lost over 2% since the start of the day and 8% on a day-to-day basis. The bearish sentiments triggered by BTC sell-off and panic in a DeFi sector. However, several technical factors increased the pressure on XRP and brought it to the inflection point. Let's have a closer look at what may be in store for the Ripple's token.
Ethereum Price Update: ETH/USD to struggle on approach to $400
Ethereum (ETH) hit the recent low of $311 on September 5 and recovered above the local resistance of $340 by the time of writing. The second-largest digital asset has gained nearly 4% both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of the day, moving within the short-term bullish trend with low volatility.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
