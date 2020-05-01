Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 01 May

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD has clear path till $9,000 before it faces any resistance levels of note

BTC/USD dropped from $8,790 to $8,661.75 this Thursday. As per the daily confluence detector, there are two resistance levels on the upside at $9,130 and $9,225, giving the bulls a clear path to the $9,000 psychological level. $9,130 has the one-month Pivot Point resistance-one, while $9,225 has the Previous Month high.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD hourly chart trends horizontally as price volatility goes down

XRP/USD has gone up from $0.2116 to $0.213. The hourly chart has repeatedly been testing resistance at the downward trending line before the latest candle finally managed to peak above. The hourly price had previously dropped after encountering resistance at $0.2356.

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD bulls back down, hold above $200

Following an incredible rally above $200, Ethereum price extended the bullish action above $225. A new April high was formed at $227, however, the price did not stay up for long as a retreat occurred almost immediately. Ether is currently trading at $209 after making a minor recovery from the newly established support at $200.