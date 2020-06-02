Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple, & Bitcoin Cash – Asian Wrap 02 Jun

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Daily confluence detector shows a lack of strong resistance till $11,500

BTC/USD fell from $10,206.75 to $10,170 as the bears took control following a heavily bullish Monday. As per the daily confluence detector, if the bulls take back control, we may see another wildly volatile day as there is a lack of strong resistance on the upside till $11,500.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD shoots above the 20-day Bollinger Band as bulls take control

XRP/USD went up from $0.2112 to $0.2115 as the bulls remained in control of the market for the second straight day. Following this Monday’s bullish action, the price shot above the 20-day Bollinger Band. This – along with the fact that William’s %R is trending in the overbought zone – shows that the price is overvalued and will soon face bearish correction.

Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction: BCH/USD knocking on 200-day SMA resistance as $300 level beckons

Bitcoin Cash is leading recovery among the top ten cryptocurrencies on Tuesday with gains of more than 2%. All the top three coins; Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple are in the red led by BTC’s loss of 1%. Ether is down 0.58% while XRP has lost 0.22% of its value. Intriguingly, BCH trend remains bullish and its volatility high.