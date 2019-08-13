Bitcoin has one clear target – $11,657. A dense cluster of significant line awaits the granddaddy of cryptocurrencies there. It includes the Simple Moving Average 5-one-day, the Fibonacci 61.8% one-month, the SMA 50-4h, the SMA 200-1h, the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week, the Pivot Point one-day Resistance 1, and the previous daily high.

Ripple price is glancing lower after the rejection from $0.3050 resistance. The path of least resistance remains to be to the downside despite the shallow recovery from the support at $0.29 (August 9 low). Besides, the entire crypto market has an affinity for declines.

Bitcoin Cash has insanely refused to follow the generally bearish trend across the market. The one-hour chart displays a cryptocurrency that is proving the ability to recover from the lows reached last week. The rock-solid support at $300 -305 was instrumental to the correction during the weekend sessions. However, the sensational move above the 50 Simple Moving Average and the 100 SMA 1-hour stopped shy of $345.



