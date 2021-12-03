Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Polkadot and Dogecoin – European Wrap 3 December

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: The bull and the bear case for BTC
Bitcoin price saw a recent bullish impulse that faced massive headwinds before it tagged a crucial psychological barrier. With directional bias and choppy price action, BTC is likely to experience massive volatility as the situation resolves over time.
Polkadot price ready to breakout after DOT forms double bottom
Polkadot price began turning around and moving higher on November 28. It is currently resting on support after a brief pull-back, with the potential for using this floor as a launchpad higher. A resumption of the bullish impulse will provide fresh confirmation for the new uptrend.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE hints at a 20% run-up
Dogecoin price looks to be heading toward the high probability reversal zone, suggesting that an uptrend is likely to begin soon. The resulting rally has a high chance to retest the range high and push beyond it to set up higher highs. Therefore, investors need to pay close attention to the current levels, as it screams ‘buy.’
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
MATIC price is on the bring of a breakout to $3
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on MATIC price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate how Polygon might be ready to break out.
LUNA breaks out to new all-time highs as Terra’s DeFi dollar gains traction
As Web3 adoption gathers steam, Terra-powered LUNA hit a new all-time high. LUNA’s daily trade volume has exploded, hitting $2.26 billion today. The Terra ecosystem has announced new partnerships to bridge TerraUSD with layer-2 tokens.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE hints at a 20% run-up
Dogecoin price looks to be heading toward the high probability reversal zone, suggesting that an uptrend is likely to begin soon. The resulting rally has a high chance to retest the range high and push beyond it to set up higher highs.
Ethereum price provides last buy opportunity before ETH skyrockets to $5,600
ETH price rallied exponentially and came close to retesting its all-time high. This run-up is a perfect example of a liquidity run and is in preparation for the next leg-up that will likely set up a new high.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?