Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ocean Protocol & Zcash – Asian Wrap 03 Dec

Bitcoin poses a threat to the US dollar as trust erodes in the global financial system
The growing level of interest in Bitcoin from high net worth individuals have become too significant to neglect. Although the pioneer cryptocurrency is at nascent stages, more investors are buying into the store of value narrative.
Ocean Protocol Price Prediction: OCEAN looks poised for high volatility, 6% intraday breakout in sight
Ocean Protocol price seems to be on the verge of a massive price move.. Ocean Protocol has been relatively stable in the past 48 hours, losing a lot of volatility and getting ready for a massive breakout. Bulls are facing one critical resistance level before a potential 6% breakout.
Privacy Coins Price Prediction: Zcash, Monero, and Dash primed to kick start new bull rally
Zcash, Monero, and Dash took a mild hit after making significant gains over the past few weeks. Although these privacy-centric coins seem to have entered a stagnation period, momentum appears to be building for another leg up.
Bitcoin price action looks very similar to 2016: small correction ahead before a face-melting rally
On December 1, Bitcoin attempted to crack the previous all-time high but only managed to do so on a few exchanges. The current price action resembles what happened back in 2017 when Bitcoin tried to crack the all-time high ...
OCEAN looks poised for high volatility, 6% intraday breakout in sight
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP could rise about 60% if the critical support level holds
Ripple's XRP has been losing ground since Tuesday. The third-largest coin with the current market capitalization of $28 billion hit the recent recovery tip at $0.68 and retreated to $0.62 by the time of writing.
VISA opens the Ethereum network to more than 60 million merchants as it integrates USDC
Visa looking to issue a USDC Credit Card after adding Circle Internet Financial, the developers of USDC to its Fast Track Program. Visa will not custody any USDC but will be working with Circle to enable customers to send and receive USDC payments.
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD tumbles to multi-month lows on risk flows, technical selloff
Bitcoin has lived through a roller-coaster week. The pioneer digital currency hit another multi-year high of $19,500 and got really close to the all-time high on Wednesday.