Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ocean Protocol & Zcash – Asian Wrap 03 Dec

Bitcoin poses a threat to the US dollar as trust erodes in the global financial system

The growing level of interest in Bitcoin from high net worth individuals have become too significant to neglect. Although the pioneer cryptocurrency is at nascent stages, more investors are buying into the store of value narrative.

Ocean Protocol Price Prediction: OCEAN looks poised for high volatility, 6% intraday breakout in sight

Ocean Protocol price seems to be on the verge of a massive price move.. Ocean Protocol has been relatively stable in the past 48 hours, losing a lot of volatility and getting ready for a massive breakout. Bulls are facing one critical resistance level before a potential 6% breakout.

Privacy Coins Price Prediction: Zcash, Monero, and Dash primed to kick start new bull rally

Zcash, Monero, and Dash took a mild hit after making significant gains over the past few weeks. Although these privacy-centric coins seem to have entered a stagnation period, momentum appears to be building for another leg up.