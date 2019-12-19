BTC/USD push back into the $7,000-zone, but momentum curbed by strong resistance levels

BTC/USD bulls roared back this Wednesday by taking the price from $6,616 to $7,294. Currently, the price has gone down a bit to $7,169. The daily confluence detector shows three strong resistance levels on the upside at $7,230, $7,250 and $7,460.

NEO/USD Technical Analysis: NEO pushes over 11% higher

On the 4-hour chart below NEO/USD looks to be headed to some important resistance points. There is a trendline coming up that has been tested three times and now could halt any further gains. This level also confluences with the psychological 9.00 round number.

EOS price analysis: EOS/USD jumps up by 11.75% this Wednesday

EOS/USD bulls rallied back this Wednesday as they were able to take price up from $2.21 to $2.47. In the process, EOS/USD was able to re-enter the 20-day Bollinger Band. The price met resistance at the downward trending line and is currently priced at $2.44.