BTC/USD push back into the $7,000-zone, but momentum curbed by strong resistance levels
BTC/USD bulls roared back this Wednesday by taking the price from $6,616 to $7,294. Currently, the price has gone down a bit to $7,169. The daily confluence detector shows three strong resistance levels on the upside at $7,230, $7,250 and $7,460.
NEO/USD Technical Analysis: NEO pushes over 11% higher
On the 4-hour chart below NEO/USD looks to be headed to some important resistance points. There is a trendline coming up that has been tested three times and now could halt any further gains. This level also confluences with the psychological 9.00 round number.
EOS price analysis: EOS/USD jumps up by 11.75% this Wednesday
EOS/USD bulls rallied back this Wednesday as they were able to take price up from $2.21 to $2.47. In the process, EOS/USD was able to re-enter the 20-day Bollinger Band. The price met resistance at the downward trending line and is currently priced at $2.44.
Ripple Price Analysis: XBT/USD rejects $0.20 as recovery stalls
Ripple recently tested and formed a new support at $0.1750 due to the increasing selling pressure on the market. The support turned resistance at $0.20 tried but failed to contain the declines leading the extended spiral below the tentative support areas at $0.19 and $0.18.
EOS price analysis: EOS/USD jumps up by 11.75% this Wednesday
EOS/USD bulls rallied back this Wed as they were able to take price up from $2.21 to $2.47. In the process, EOS was able to re-enter the 20-day Bollinger Band. The price met resistance at the downward trending line and is currently priced at $2.44.
ETH/USD fails at the $133.25-mark as the price drops down
ETH/USD went up from $122.25 to $133.20 as the bulls rallied together this Wednesday. After encountering resistance at $133.20, the price dropped down to $128.80. The three resistances that the bulls will need to overcome are - the $133.20 line, the downward trending line and ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again
On the cryptocurrency market, regulators, governments and central bankers and other big names like that are inferior to whales when it comes to generating trends and price movements.